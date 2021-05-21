Relay For Life reminds of lost loved ones and cancer survivors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life was held on the Washburn University campus Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“Relay For Life is our signature fundraising event that raises funds for patient programs, research, educational and advocacy services,” said Stephanie Weiter, Associate Director of Development for the American Cancer Society. “This year we are doing things differently because of COVID. We are doing a luminaria walk for 3 hours where we are inviting survivors, caregivers and the community to see all the luminaria bags that are lining the walk here at the bell tower at Washburn University.”

This year’s Relay for Life week long activities included a silent auction, several online videos that featured survivor stories, and a Luminaria Walking Trail on the Washburn Campus Friday evening.