Remember Our Fallen Exhibit honors those lost in the 20 year war against terror

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Remembering Our Fallen exhibit at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field is a photographic war memorial that honors our country’s fallen military personnel.

Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.

“The traveling exhibit consists of 34 towers and they represent the 5,000 plus service members who have died since 911 on the global war on terror and this year, 2021 is the 20 year anniversary of 911”. CPT Justin Gordon, Museum of the Kansas National Guard board of Directors and exhibit organizer.

Debbie Drexler, representing Gold Star families laid the wreath.

Wednesday’s guest speakers included,

Master of Ceremonies, CPT Justin Gordon, U.S. Army

Col. Dan Skoda, Commander of the 190th Air Refueling Wing

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Dates and times of the exhibit are,