Remember our Vietnam Veterans on Monday, March 29th

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday, March 29th, 2021 marks 46 years since the Vietnam War officially ended. It is also the day we remember our veterans that served in the Vietnam War.

Here are a few facts about the Vietnam War:

1. 9,087,000 military personnel served on active duty during the Vietnam Era (Aug. 5th, 1964 – May 7th, 1975).

2. 8,744,000 GIs were on active duty during the war (Aug. 5th, 1964 – March 28th, 1973).

3. 2,709,918 Americans served in Vietnam , this number represents 9.7% of their generation.

4. 3,403,100 (Including 514,300 offshore) personnel served in the broader Southeast Asia Theater ( Vietnam , Laos , Cambodia , flight crews based in Thailand and sailors in adjacent South China Sea waters).

5. 2,594,000 personnel served within the borders of South Vietnam (Jan. 1, 1965 – March 28th, 1973). Another 50,000 men served in Vietnam between 1960 and 1964.

6. Of the 2.6 million, between 1-1.6 million (40-60%) either fought in combat, provided close support or were at least fairly regularly exposed to enemy attack.

7. 7,484 women (6,250 or 83.5% were nurses) served in Vietnam

58,202 soldiers died during the Vietnam War including 627 from Kansas. The war took place from August 5th, 1964 and officially ended on April 30th, 1975.

These photos are from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 10th & Gage, Washburn University and the Museum of the Kansas National Guard.