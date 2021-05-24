Remember the Fallen riders honor those who are still missing in action

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Run For The Wall motorcycle ride was canceled for 2021 because of COVID, but a group of enthusiastic riders from California carried on the message with a ride of their own, called Remember the Fallen. Nearly 60 riders started in California and will travel almost 3,000 miles to Washington D.C. where they will visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“We had a few times where we had to drop our speed to 55 miles per hour because of heavy wind. We had rain, hail and temps of 105 degrees.” Barry Batemen, ride organizer.

“We are out here to raise continued awareness for our nation’s POW’s and MIA’s. To date, there are 85,000 MIA’s, (missing in action) still unaccounted for from our nation’s wars. To honor families who have lost loved ones during any and all conflicts and to recognize the loss of 22 services members each day to suicide.”

Local veteran groups raised money for the fuel stop and volunteered to pump gas for the riders.