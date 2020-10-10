REPS Fitness takes working out to the next level

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – REPS Fitness, located at 901 SW Fairlawn Road. is a private workout facility owned and operated by personal trainer Chaz Coates.

“I started my fitness journey 12 years ago,” Coates said. “Learning many things along the way and challenging myself on a regular basis.”

“We are a private gym, we train our clients one on one, they have the entire gym to themselves,” Coates said. “I’ve been a personal trainer for almost 4 years and here at this location for 3 years. It’s a big part of my life.”

For more information on REPS Fitness click here.