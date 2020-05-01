Resident artist celebrates 10 years in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Barbara Waterman-Peters has been creating her artwork at Studio 831 since 2010. This year she will be celebrating 10 years as a resident artist in the NOTO Arts District in North Topeka.

Waterman-Peters said art has been her passion, and she has been involved in the Topeka arts since 1987.

A collective art gallery opened in 1987 and that group decided to hold their art openings on Friday nights, thus the First Friday Art Walk was born.

The April and May First Friday Art walks have been canceled due to coronavirus.

“We are looking forward to getting First Friday underway again,” Waterman-Peters said.