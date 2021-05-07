Ribbon cutting held for Kansas River Weir Project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Riverfront Advisory Council, the City of Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting on Friday for the Kansas River Weir Project.

The River Weir project provides a new access point to the Kansas River. The weir provides a boat dock, improved boat and fish passage, better navigation for kayakers and maintains upstream pool elevation for water intake into the treatment plant.

This is phase one of the project and was completed in April of 2021.

Speakers for the ribbon cutting were:

Matt Pivarnik, President Greater Topeka Partnership – Emcee

Kevin Cook, Shawnee County Commissioner– Speaker

Karen Hiller, Topeka City Councilwoman – Speaker

Dawn Buehler, Director of Friends of the Kaw – Speaker

“The weir renovation is a large-scale project providing multiple safety enhancements for kayakers including a safe passage chute,” said Eric Purcell, Board Treasurer of Topeka Riverfront Advisory Council. The project added landscape beautification along the river base for everyone to enjoy and experience our amazing Kaw River.”