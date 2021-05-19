Ride of Silence held to raise awareness of cycling dangers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka cyclists gathered Wednesday evening to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed on the roadways. This is the 8th annual “Ride of Silence” and was coordinated by the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club and the Topeka Community Cycle Project.

“Tonight is a memorial ride to recognize cyclist that have been injured or died while riding on our roads.” Jeff Klun, Kaw Valley Bike Club Vice President. “We also want to remind motorists that we have a right to ride on the road and to give us at least three feet when passing.”

Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums played while the cyclists began their ride.

The Ride of Silence is an annual bicycle ride to commemorate bicyclists killed and support those injured while riding on public roads. It helps to raise awareness among motorists, the public and decision makers of the dangers cyclists face on the roads, especially from other traffic.

The ride started in the parking lot of KTWU on the Washburn University campus and rode through the downtown area and back to the Washburn campus.