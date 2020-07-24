Ron Lessman’s Truckhenge and Art Park: an eclectic combination of salvage & art

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Owner Ron Lessman has been working on Truckhenge, located in northeast Shawnee County, since the early 2000’s.

Truckhenge consists of antique trucks jutting out of the ground – remnicient of England’s Stonehenge. The trucks are surrounded by other recycled object art and a variety of native plants. The park also includes a fishing pond, a shooting range, camping sites and a stage for festivals and concerts.

In early 2000, Lessman, with the encouragement of county officials, decided to bury his antique car collection to prevent them from being washed down the Kansas River in the case of a flood.

“Shawnee County told me I had to pick my trucks up, so I picked them up,” said Lessman. “We have about 3,500 people visit each year.”

In December 2012,. the cast and crew of the SisterWives reality TV show made a visit and in June, 2015, Actor William Shatner visited as well.

In addition, Shawnee County Recycling and Preservation Association named the area a Kaw Region Art Park. It has its own web page at KansasTravel.org.

The artist, Ron Lessman, is enthusiastic and delights in showing visitors around his property. Tours are available by calling 785-234-3486.