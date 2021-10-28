Rotary Club of Topeka helping eradicate polio with ‘Pints for Polio’ fundraiser

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Rotary Club of Topeka held a “Pints for Polio” fundraiser Thursday evening in Constitution Hall, in downtown Topeka.

“We’re trying to raise money for the final push to eradicate polio from the face of the earth,” said Roger Aeschliman, past president of Topeka Rotary, Chairman of Rotary International Foundation Committee.

The Rotary Club has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Their goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever. As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, the Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since the first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.

Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to help nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.

Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.