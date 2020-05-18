Run For The Wall ride rolls through Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 31st Annual Run For The Wall ride came through Topeka Monday morning and stopped at the KTA East Topeka Service Station for fuel, food and drinks.

Due to COVID-19, the official ride was canceled for 2020, however a group of 35 riders made the trip from California to transport the flags of honor to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. for Memorial Day.

Ride organizer Barry Bateman said, “We are trying to bring awareness to the POW’s and MIA’s that have not been brought home and to bring some hope to America”.

The Run For The Wall ride was started in 1989 by James Gregory and Bill Evans. The trip is a 10-day ride from Ontario, California, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, where the Run officially ends. The riders will meet on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial just before noon on Saturday before Memorial Day.