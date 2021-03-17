Ryan’s Pub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Guinness beer, bagpipes and drums

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ryan’s Pub, located in Topeka’s Brookwood Shopping Center, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with several of their closest friends.

The holiday event featured Guinness beer and the Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day again,” said Sean and Christy Ryan, the owner/operators of Ryan’s Pub. “Everybody loves to be Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

The pub doesn’t have all its seating back open yet, but they have resumed full time hours of operation.”

“It’s a great time, come on out and enjoy St. Patrick’s day with us,” said Sean and Christy.