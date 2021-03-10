S.E. 45th Street construction underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Public Works Department is currently reconstructing S.E. 45th Street between East Edge Road and West Edge Road just south of Lake Shawnee.

“The project started February 1st and begins 900 feet west of the intersection with West Edge / Berryton Rd. and ends 300 feet east of the intersection with East Edge Rd.” Curt Neihaus, Shawnee County Publics Works Director.

“There will be two 11 foot wide through lanes and one 12 foot wide continuous center left-turn lane with curb & gutter and curb inlets and an enclosed storm drainage system. There will be two bridges constructed on the project, a two cell RCB near the west end of the project and an open span prestressed concrete beam bridge over Deer Creek near the west end of the project,” Neihaus said.

“A 5 foot sidewalk on the south side and a 10 foot multi-use path on the north side will be constructed as well as a single-lane roundabout at the intersection with West Edge/ Berryton Road with a standard T-intersection at East Edge Rd. The original trail that followed lake Shawnee on the North side of 45th Street will be rerouted to follow 45th street from East Edge Road west to just east of West Edge Road.”

“The project’s completion date is December 3, 2021. At that time the street will be open to unrestricted traffic and all major items of work will be complete. Hamm, Inc. of Perry, KS is the prime contractor at a cost of $4,486,523.”