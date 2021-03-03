S.W. 10th Street begins second year of construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction on S.W. 10th Street between Wanamaker Blvd. & Fairlawn Rd. began this week.

The city of Topeka project is in the second year of construction.

This project replaces S.W. 10th street from S.W. Fairlawn Rd. to S.W. Wanamaker Blvd. and includes replacing the two-lane, open ditch rural section with a three-lane urban section.

In addition to waterline and street work, a storm sewer system, sidewalk on the south side of the road, and 10-foot multi-use path on the north will also be constructed.

Cost of the two year project is $5,803,213.

Bettis Asphalt is the Primary Contractor on the project.