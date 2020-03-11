Sales and Marketing Executives hold monthly meeting for March

The Topeka Sales and Marketing Executives (SME) held their March meeting Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club. Featured speaker for the monthly meeting was Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Mike Kagay took office as the District Attorney on January, 2017. Prior to being elected District Attorney, he served in the Shawnee County DA’s Office as an Assistant DA where he prosecuted cases involving a wide range of offenses. Mike completed his undergraduate studies in English from Washburn University in 2005, and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Washburn University School of Law in 2012.