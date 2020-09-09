Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka promotes a standard of excellence in the marketing field

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka held their September meeting Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

“The Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka is an organization that allows members of the community that are in sales and marketing positions to come network and make connections and work together,” according to SME President, Russ Cobb.

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) is an organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. Members are committed to practicing the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement and professional networking.

Guest speaker at the Tuesday evening meeting was Tom Price of SkyCom.