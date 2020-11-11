Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka features MT Helicopter Solutions at monthly meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka held their monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

The guest speaker for this month’s meeting was Mike Trimble, owner and operator of MT Helicopter Solutions and partners with KSNT News.

“We provide electronic news gathering for KSNT, we assist law enforcement with search locations and our biggest generator is flight instruction,” Trimble said.

MT Helicopter Solutions is veteran owned and operated and was established in 2019 by commercial pilot and flight instructor, Michael Trimble. The company offers a wide range of services such as:

Part 61 Flight & Ground Instruction

Aerial Tours

Aerial Photography & Videography

Flight Reviews

SFAR Transition Training

Land and Animal Survey

Assist in Search and Location

Air Rides & Special Events

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) is an organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. Members are committed to practicing the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement and professional networking.