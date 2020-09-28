Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka golf tournament raises money for Washburn scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka held its annual golf tournament Monday at the Topeka Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournament help to fund scholarships to the Washburn University School of Business.

“The Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka is an organization that allows members of the community that are in sales and marketing positions to come network and make connections and work together,” said Russ Cobb, SME Topeka President.

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka is an organization for sales and marketing professionals in northeast Kansas.