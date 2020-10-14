Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka hold round table discussion with executives of Greater Topeka Partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka held their monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

This month’s meeting involved a round table discussion with executives of the Greater Topeka Partnership. Panel members included, Vince Frye, the Senior Vice President and President of Downtown Topeka Inc., Glenda Washington, Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer and Curtis Sneden, Senior Vice President of Govt. Affairs / President of Topeka Chamber.

The three panelists talked about their involvement with the Greater Topeka Partnership and how they were able to keep the Chamber functioning during the early stages of the Pandemic.

Past SME President William Beteta moderated the evening.