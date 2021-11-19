Salvation Army begins Red Kettle campaign with Kickoff party

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army of Topeka held their Red Kettle Kickoff party Friday evening in Yager Stadium on the Washburn University campus.

“$260,000 dollars will bring food, shelter, a lot of needs the people are hoping to have.” Captain Christian Lopez, Topeka Salvation Army CEO.

The Red Kettle Kickoff party included a performance by the Washburn University Marching Ichabods and the Topeka High School drumline.

The red kettle bell ringing will begin on Friday, Nov. 26th, at several locations in Topeka. Salvation Army officials say the fundraising goal this year is $260,000.

Proceeds from the Red Kettle Campaign will be used for those in the Topeka community who need emergency assistance, including food and shelter.