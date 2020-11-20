Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving dinners in drive thru fashion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year due to the pandemic, the Salvation handed out Thanksgiving dinners in a drive thru format at their headquarters, 1320 SE 6th St.

Shelley Robertson, Development Director with the Salvation Army, “Today we are serving traditional Thanksgiving dinner and it will be a drive through instead of in the community center.” We will be handing out dinners from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.”

The community meal was conducted as a drive-thru. Families/individuals were asked to either walk or drive to the rear of The Salvation Army building on the west side. A closed container filled with turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, stuffing and a desert was handed out.