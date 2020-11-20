Salvation Army kicks off 2020 Red Kettle Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday morning.

The Salvation Army has been serving Topeka for 134 years with helping families with rent, utility payments, food, and helping out the community.

This year’s donations can be made with a cell phone at the Red Kettle sites.

The kettles will be equipped with Mobile pay, Apple pay and a scan bar to pay by phone.

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign Chairperson is Ren Newcomber of Newcomer Family Funeral Homes Inc.

The goal of this year’s campaign is $237,000.