Sara Crewe or What Happened at Miss Minchin’s is brimming with young talented performers

On Thursday afternoon the Topeka Zoo gave organized tours of their newest venue, Kay's Garden. Kay's Garden is scheduled to open in July, 2020 and has already started scheduling events for the venue. Kay's Garden was a gift from Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Kay McFarland. McFarland’s dream was to leave a gift of a world class Japanese garden to the capitol city of the state she served. Kay’s garden will be a destination filled with serenity and breath-taking views. It will offer inspiration, accommodate contemplation and serve as a venue for life changing experiences. On September 19, 1977, Kay McFarland was appointed to the Kansas Supreme Court by Governor Robert Bennett, becoming the first woman to hold that office. She became Chief Justice on September 1, 1995, upon the retirement of Chief Justice Richard Holmes. She was the first woman to hold that office. She served as Chief Justice until her retirement in 2009. For more information on Kay's Garden or to book a summer event at Kay's Garden, go to http://topekazoo.org/kaysgarden/