Saturday’s Kicker Country Stampede has it all: heat, humidity and great entertainment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 25th annual Kicker Country Stampede winds down on Saturday at Heartland Motorsports Park.

This year’s Kicker Country Stampede endured the usual hot temps., high humidity, severe weather and great entertainment. Stampede music lovers came out to brave it all to party and watch their favorite country artists perform.

The 3-day outdoor music and camping festival is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and since moving to Heartland Motorsports Park has grown to almost 400 acres.

Saturday’s lineup on the main stage included: