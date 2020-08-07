Scott Simmons of Topeka is this year’s winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream Home was given away Thursday evening to Scott Simmons of Topeka.

The 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,200 sq. ft. home, built by Mark Boling Construction, Inc. has an estimated value of $465,000.

All proceeds from the giveaway go to benefit patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.

Below is a list of other prize winners from this year:

  • $2,500 Visa Gift Card
    • Heather Klamm from Topeka, KS.
  • Storm Shelter
    • Daniel Foltz from Perry, KS.
  • $2,500 Sutherlands Gift Card
    • Elizabeth Carpenter from Manhattan, KS.
  • St. Jude Dream Home
    • Scott Simmons from Topeka, KS.

