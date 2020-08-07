Scott Simmons of Topeka is this year’s winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream Home was given away Thursday evening to Scott Simmons of Topeka.
The 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,200 sq. ft. home, built by Mark Boling Construction, Inc. has an estimated value of $465,000.
All proceeds from the giveaway go to benefit patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.
Below is a list of other prize winners from this year:
- $2,500 Visa Gift Card
- Heather Klamm from Topeka, KS.
- Storm Shelter
- Daniel Foltz from Perry, KS.
- $2,500 Sutherlands Gift Card
- Elizabeth Carpenter from Manhattan, KS.
- St. Jude Dream Home
- Scott Simmons from Topeka, KS.