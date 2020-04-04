Seabrook Apple Market struggles to keep shelves stocked

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Seabrook Apple Market, 1945 SW Gage Blvd., has been hard at work stocking shelves with hard to find grocery items. Paper products and canned goods fly off the shelf as soon as they are stocked. Saturday morning the store received a truck load of products from Kansas City, among those items was toilet paper and canned goods, both in high demand. Store manager Terry Fleer said, “we have trouble keeping our shelves stocked because we can’t get the products from our suppliers”. He anticipates business to return to normal in a few months.