Seaman High graduates 260 seniors in class of 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman High School held their 2020 Commencement Ceremony Sunday afternoon in the Stormont Vail Events Center. 260 Seaman High seniors received their diplomas during the Commencement exercise.

“I’m extremely ecstatic that we are here because I know our principle fought really hard to try to get us a graduation,” said Seaman High graduate, Riley Polter.

The Commencement Ceremony was live streamed on the Stormont Vail Events Center web page.

“I’m excited that we have this opportunity,” said Graduating senior Andrew Patton.