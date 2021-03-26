Seaman High School Theatre presents musical Working

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman High Theatre presents the musical Working from the book by Studs Terkel.

The musical showcases the average working person and the struggles they go through just to complete their jobs each day.

Mike Dillard, a steelworker, talks about the dangers of his job.

Al Calinda, a parking lot attendant parks the cars and states that he has been parking cars his whole life, and probably will for the rest of his life.

Amanda McKenny is displeased that people stereotype her with her job. She has a strained relationship with her boss, Rex Winship, who tells us he wants to be a teacher.

Rose Hoffman, a teacher who has one year left until retirement, is unhappy with the changes she sees in the school system. She remembers a student of hers, Babe Secoli, who is now a checker at the Treasure Island Supermarket. Babe explains that her job requires work from every part of the body.

Roberto Nunez is unhappy with the music that is playing in the market, a Cuban Revolution celebratory song

In the neighborhood, Conrad Swibel is on his UPS delivery route, talking about the perks of his job: meeting women, and the bad parts, getting chased by dogs.

John Rushton delivers the newspaper and tells of his dreams for the future. His mother, Kate Rushton, a housewife, complains that people doubt her intelligence because she chooses to stay at home and look after her family.

The last showing is this Saturday at 7:00 p.m., tickets are $7.00 and are available at the door. Seaman High School is practicing social distancing and masks are required to enter.