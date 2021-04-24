Seaman High Students pulling out all the stops for Senior Prom

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – The 2021 Seaman High Prom is different this year in a number of ways.



The Senior Prom is being hosted at the high school instead of a neutral site.

The Seaman High Seniors are excited about hosting the dance at their school and possibly setting a new tradition.

Seniors and their dates that may be underclassmen will be allowed to the prom as well as a limited number of outside students will be allowed to attend.

This year the DJ and tables were setup in the middle of the gym, which allowed students to spread out throughout the gym.



Student’s temperature were checked and masks are required to enter.