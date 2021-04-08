Seaman High twins making waves at local swim meets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman High freshman twins Tauren and Avery Walz have been phenoms in the water this season. The identical twins have been swimming since they were 8 years old and now swim for the Seaman High swim team.

They also swim for the Ad Astra Aquatics in Lawrence and recently returned from a National Club Swim Association meet in Florida where both girls took first place in their age group.

Topeka High School hosted the girls’ swim meet Thursday at the CapFed Natatorium. Schools competing in the swim meet included: