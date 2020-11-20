Sertoma Club of Topeka makes donation to Capper Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation was presented a check by the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka for $2,000 on Friday at Capper Foundation 3500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS.

The donation is a portion of the proceeds from the 25th Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race held on September 19, 2020.

“Over the years, these donations have allowed our pediatric speech therapists to attend continuing education courses,” said Dei Smith, VP of Development and Marketing. “[This] gives them the opportunity to implement the most advanced techniques and provide the highest quality services to infants, children, and teens with communication, hearing and speech disorders.”