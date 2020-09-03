Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race benefits many organizations in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race is just over two weeks away. On Saturday, September, 19th at 10:00 a.m. 10 thousand rubber ducks will be let loose at Lake Shawnee. Today you can get a sneak peek at the grand prize, a 2012 Ford Focus at the Laird Noller dealership near 21st and Topeka boulevard. You can also adopt ducks while there.

Julie Hejtmanek, Topeka Duck Race Chairperson, said “You can adopt a duck on our website, it’s so easy. The proceeds from the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka, Capper Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Topeka and many more.”

Click here to adopt a duck and to see more information on the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka.