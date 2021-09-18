Sertoma’s Great Topeka Duck race benefits Topeka organizations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 26th Annual SERTOMA (Service To Mankind) Great Topeka Duck Race was held Saturday morning with 10,000 “adopted” rubber ducks dropped into Lake Shawnee.

“This year it was a perfect storm, we sold all our ducks. We sold 13,750 ducks. This means we can help more organizations in Topeka.” Julie Hejtmanek, Sertoma Club of Topeka Duck Race Chair.

Lucky winners received great prizes and ducks could be adopted for a $5.00 donation.

The Great Topeka Duck Race benefits programs of the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka and their sponsorship beneficiaries which have included Capper Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, The Villages, The Marian Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Head Start Programs, LULAC and East Topeka Sr. Center, Safe Streets, KVC, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, Ronald McDonald House, TARC, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka Serving Shawnee County, Boys & Girls Clubs, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, hearing health missions, and other worthy causes.