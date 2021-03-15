Service Master provides free cheeseburgers and fries at The Shack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Service Master of Topeka gave out free lunches at The Shack on Monday.

“We are providing 100 cheeseburgers and fries here at the Shack for people to take advantage of today. It’s been down time for a lot of businesses and we want to help out any way we can.” Kevin Nocktonick, President of Topeka Service Master.

“We are doing this in an attempt to help local restaurants in our community after the prolonged pandemic has left many of them behind. We chose the Shack to be the first as a test to see how the response goes and how well the restaurants can handle the rush. If it goes well, we plan to pick a different restaurant each quarter to promote,” Nocktonick said.

“It’s been trying for everyone, we have several employees ourselves and we want to continue supporting our employees and the local community. Our business is a little bit different than most because we get busy when people have a bad day,” Nocktonick said.

The Shack is located at 2842 SE 29th Street.






