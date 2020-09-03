Shawnee County 4-H Horse Club teaches Horsemanship to young adults

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wednesday evening the Shawnee County 4-H Horse Club met at Domer Arena to practice their horsemanship.

The Shawnee County 4-H offers horsemanship classes through their Horse Club. Members learn how to safely use use proper equipment around horses, they learn how to identify horse body parts and the different breeds of, students learn how to groom a horse, and how to bridle and saddle a horse. More experienced members will learn how to detect unsoundness in horses and identify and treat equine diseases.

Shawnee County 4-H Parent President Tina Cramer said that Wednesday night was a chance to give the students time to play in a stress free environment.

“We are here tonight to just play games,” Cramer said. “It gives the kids a variety of riding and they get to have a stress free riding experience.”

4-H is a community of young people across Kansas engaged in learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. Caring adults that support our programs are essential for youth to achieve their potential based on the guidance, respect, skills, knowledge and wisdom adults can share.

Click here for more information on the 4-H Horse Club.