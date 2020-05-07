Shawnee County Department heads plan for opening of county offices

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The heads of each Shawnee County department met Thursday afternoon at the Gage Shelter House to outline a plan to open county offices, the courthouse, and all other county buildings where the public is allowed.

No definite timetable was given for opening county offices. County officials are watching the outcome of Phase I of the statewide stay at home order to see if the governor will go to Phase II or stay in Phase I.

Those in attendance include county commissioners, Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays. Others in attendance included Director of Finance Betty Greiner, Director of Corrections Brian W. Cole, District Attorney Michael Kagay, Election Commissioner Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols, SCHD Director of Health Linda Ochs, Director of HR Angela Lewis, Director of Information Technology Pat Oblander, Director of Planning Randy Anderson, Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus, among others.