TOPEKA (KSNT – The 2021 Shawnee County fair came to a close on Sunday with a 2020 and 2021 Senior recognition and the crowning of the 2021 Shawnee County 4H King and Queen.

The 2021 King and Queen are Timothy Biggs of the Riverside 4H Club and Anna Magill of the Indian Creek 4H Club. They were introduced by 2020 King and Queen were Derek Stahel and Gwen VanLeeuwen.

Fox News Anchor Erin LaRow at KSNT News was a 2021 King And Queen judge.