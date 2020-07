TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair topped off their fair week with a virtual concert in Landon Arena on Friday evening.

Departure, a Topeka classic rock band played to a YouTube audience because a live audience was not allowed.

The performance by Departure included band members, Amber Linderman, lead vocals, Gary Greening on guitar, Bill Kampsen on drums, Scott Thompson on keyboards, Todd Breckinridge, bass and Kevin Fross, sound and lighting.