All Shawnee County golf courses reopened on Thursday. The decision to reopen the courses was made after consideration of Gov. Kelly’s stay at home order which took effect Monday and supersedes local orders.

The following rules must be followed while on the golf course:

Clubhouses closed to golfers except for restroom access (call the clubhouse to be allowed in one person at a time).

Keep at least six feet from all employees and other golfers at all times.

Tee times must be booked in advance online or by phone. No walk-in tee times allowed.

No more than four golfers per group.

Tee times have been reduced to every 15 minutes.

One golf cart per person unless family members of the same household.

Cups on the green have been modified to eliminate the need to remove the ball from the hole.

No scorecards, pencils, ball washers, bunker rakes, benches, bag stands, drinking fountains or course restrooms.

NO handshakes, high fives, fist bumps, or touching of other golfers

Driving Range CLOSED.

Drinking fountain CLOSED.

Course staff will not fill up personal water/beverage containers. All beer and liquor must be purchased from café.