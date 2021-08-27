Shawnee County Golf Foundation benefits from Brew Bash golf scramble

TOPEKA (KSNT) The Parks For All Foundation sponsored their annual Brew Bash golf scramble Friday afternoon at the Lake Shawnee Golf Course.

“Proceeds from this event will go towards the Shawnee County Golf Foundation to help with amenities that don’t come out of user fees. It’s all about playing golf and having a good time.” Scott Mellen, Head golf professional at Lake Shawnee golf course.

Unique to the 4-person golf scramble were the 6 outdoor beer gardens, where the golfers were never more than 2 holes away from an ice-cold beer and snacks.

Through community support, the Parks For All Foundation helps Shawnee County Parks and Recreation provide family-friendly and safe outdoor spaces that can be shared by all.