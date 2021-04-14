Shawnee County Mounted Posse returns after a year off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse is back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse is a volunteer organization committed to serving the community and dedicated to protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Shawnee County. The Mounted Posse assists by working with various units of the Sheriff’s Office.

“The Mounted Posse is a group of volunteers from Shawnee County and surrounding counties that come together with their love for horses that want help out the citizens of Shawnee County,” said Shane Hoobler, Shawnee County Under Sheriff. “They will ride in parades, perform security functions, represent the Sheriff’s Department at National Night Out. They are an ambassador for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.”

“Most of our work for the sheriff’s office is PR, but our primary mission is search and rescue, so we need the horses exposed to things that will help horses and riders when they are exposed to stressful situations,” said Patti Sweet, Mounted Posse Instructor.

Horses and riders go through a 6-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse may be used include, National Night Out, local parades, Heartland Motorsports Park and search & rescue.