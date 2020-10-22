Shawnee County Parks & Rec begin tulip planting season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks & Recreation staff have started the enormous task of planting tulip bulbs in the county park gardens throughout Topeka. Over 100,000 bulbs will be planted this Fall in several gardens maintained by the Parks & Rec Department.

Many of the tulip bulbs are planted by volunteers. The planting schedule is: Ted Ensley Gardens from October 21st to the 23rd, Gage Park and Ward Meade Botanical Gardens from October 28th to the 30th.

If anyone is interested in volunteering to help with planting you can go to http://bit.ly/TulipPlanting or call Traci Podlena, Horticulturist with the SNCO Parks & Rec. at 785-251-6827.