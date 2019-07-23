Shawnee County Parks & Rec Foundation makes name change

The Shawnee County Parks & Rec Foundation has announced their name change to Parks For All Foundation. The Foundation was formed in 2008 and solicits tax-deductible contributions, bequests and advertising revenues to support improvements to the public parks and programs. The Greater Topeka Partnership held their July Business Unwind at the Bettis Sports Complex, 29th & Croco Road where the Foundation made the announcement. Todd’s BBQ provided a BBQ dinner, Happy Basset Brewing Co. provided adult beverages and the Parks & Rec provided games on the soccer field.