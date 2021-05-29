Shawnee County pools open Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County public pools opened today. The Memorial weekend marks the opening of the Shawnee County pools. This year Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is seeing a shortage of lifeguards for its pools and aquatic centers.

In past years Shawnee County would staff 220 lifeguards to cover all aquatic facilities. As of May 18th, the department had 137 lifeguards.

Anyone interested in serving as a lifeguard may visit parks.snco.us to apply. The pay is $8 to $9 per hour and training is available.

Click here for more information on Shawnee County pool schedules.