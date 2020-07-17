Shawnee County Sheriff’s satellite office named after fallen officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A dedication ceremony for a Shawnee County Sheriff’s satellite office, located at the Velma K. Paris Community Center, 6715 SW Westview Road, was held Friday morning.

Those in attendance were members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office, including Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, Dawn McWilliams, CEO Boys & Girls Club of Topeka and Curtis Pitts, community activist.

The Velma K. Paris Community Center is also a center for the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka.

The satellite office was named after fallen law enforcement officer, Benjamin J. Davidson. Deputy Davidson was shot and killed during an escape attempt from the Shawnee County Jail on November 28th, 1933.