Shawnee Heights Football Players auctioned off to benefit football program
The Shawnee Heights Touchdown Club auctioned off the school’s football players to raise money for the football program. Winning bidders had the privilege of having players to clean out the garage, do yard work, painting, moving furniture and any other labor intensive work they need done around the house. Other items auctioned off included an autographed football from the K-State football team, an autographed basketball from the KU basketball team, popcorn, bakery items and more.