Shawnee Heights holds graduation in Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee Heights High School held its 2021 commencement in Landon Arena Sunday afternoon.

“Just when we thought things couldn’t get any more disappointing, they did.” Said Madisyn Landry, Student Council President. “However, I am extremely proud of the storm we have weathered.”

The Stormont Vail Events Center has not placed a limit on the number of people that may attend.

244 seniors received their diplomas at the Shawnee Heights High Commencement.

Attendees were encouraged to enter the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot from S.W. 21st Street and exit onto Topeka Blvd.