TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee Heights High School graduated 250 seniors Sunday afternoon in the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“It feels really cool to have graduation today, it’s going to be fun,” Graduating senior Bronze Constantine.

The commencement ceremony was live streamed on the Stormont Vail Events Center web page.

“It’s great to see everyone and it’s great that we get to have this. I’m excited to see everyone one last time,” Said Alie Fulks.