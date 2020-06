TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Board of Health allowed for the county to proceed to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday, which included bars in Topeka.

Since reopening on Monday, Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill is seeing more of its regular customers coming back.

“Skinny’s is a good place to be,” customer Kent Biel said. “Good food, good service, a good place to be with friends and family.”

Employees at Skinny’s were wearing face masks while working and waiting on customers.