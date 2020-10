TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas, a program of Midland Care, held a drive through appreciation event Thursday afternoon.

The Meals on Wheels program depends on volunteers to deliver meals to the community. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual volunteer banquet could not be held. To show appreciation for its volunteers, Midland Care set up the drive-thru as a way to do just that.